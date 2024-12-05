Rubrik reports Q3 EPS (21c), consensus (40c)

Reports Q3 revenue $236.2M, consensus $217.5M. “We’re incredibly proud to have surpassed $1 billion in Subscription ARR, growing 38% year-over-year. This is a significant milestone achieved in just over 10 years since the company was founded. Our strong growth at scale shows that we’re winning the cyber resilience market and we’re excited to continue to execute on this new vision to define the future of the cybersecurity industry,” said Bipul Sinha, Rubrik’s (RBRK) Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Co-Founder.

