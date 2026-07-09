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Rubrik To Invest Over £375 Mln In The UK

July 09, 2026 — 03:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rubrik Inc. (RBRK), an American security and AI company, said on Thursday that it plans to invest over £375 million in the UK over the next five years. The investment will support the company's continued expansion across EMEA, including further hiring across sales, marketing, and customer support.

Bipul Sinha, CEO of Rubrik, said: "This investment strengthens our UK ecosystem, helping EMEA customers address the critical need for European data sovereignty, quickly recover from cyberattacks, and safely scale AI."

The company also announced London as its EMEA headquarters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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