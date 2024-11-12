Rubrik initiated with a Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Param Singh initiated coverage of Rubrik (RBRK) with a Perform rating and no price target The firm sees Rubrik benefiting from the rising importance of data, which is driving backup storage TAM; growing data security breaches and ransomware attacks that align with the company’s security-first approach; and the industry shift to as-a-service platforms. However, the firm expects management to continue with its heavy investment and expects Rubrik to remain at an operating loss for the next three years.

