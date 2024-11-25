Rua Gold Plans Share Consolidation and Expansion

Rua Gold (TSE:RUA) has released an update.
Rua Gold Inc. plans a share consolidation to enhance its financial flexibility for potential financing and acquisitions. The company, focused on gold exploration in New Zealand, is poised to control a significant portion of the Reefton Goldfield. Rua Gold combines traditional and modern techniques in pursuit of sustainable and responsible mineral exploration.
