Rua Gold Clarifies Promotional Activities Concerns

Rua Gold (TSE:RUA) has released an update.

Rua Gold addresses concerns raised by OTC Markets about promotional activities, stating that these were part of previously disclosed marketing agreements. The company clarifies that while promotional activities may have coincided with increased trading volume, they were not the sole cause, pointing to other factors such as exploration and development activities.

