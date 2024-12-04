Rua Gold Announces Share Consolidation and Future Focus

Rua Gold (TSE:RUA) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Rua Gold Inc. is set to consolidate its shares on a six-to-one basis effective December 6, 2024, streamlining its stock structure without changing the company name. With approximately 53.6 million shares post-consolidation, Rua Gold continues to focus on high-grade gold projects in New Zealand, aiming to capitalize on its strategic holdings in the Reefton Gold District and the Glamorgan Project.
For further insights into TSE:RUA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- A New “Anti-Woke ETF” Takes Aim at Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant Close to Nickel
- The Gelsinger Post-Mortem Starts at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.