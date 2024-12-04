News & Insights

Rua Gold Announces Share Consolidation and Future Focus

December 04, 2024 — 04:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rua Gold (TSE:RUA) has released an update.

Rua Gold Inc. is set to consolidate its shares on a six-to-one basis effective December 6, 2024, streamlining its stock structure without changing the company name. With approximately 53.6 million shares post-consolidation, Rua Gold continues to focus on high-grade gold projects in New Zealand, aiming to capitalize on its strategic holdings in the Reefton Gold District and the Glamorgan Project.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

