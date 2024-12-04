Rua Gold Announces Share Consolidation and Future Focus

Rua Gold (TSE:RUA) has released an update.

Rua Gold Inc. is set to consolidate its shares on a six-to-one basis effective December 6, 2024, streamlining its stock structure without changing the company name. With approximately 53.6 million shares post-consolidation, Rua Gold continues to focus on high-grade gold projects in New Zealand, aiming to capitalize on its strategic holdings in the Reefton Gold District and the Glamorgan Project.

