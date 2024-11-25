News & Insights

Stocks

Rua Gold Acquires Reefton Assets, Leads Exploration

November 25, 2024 — 08:53 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rua Gold (TSE:RUA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rua Gold has completed the acquisition of Siren Gold’s Reefton assets, securing over 95% of the Reefton Goldfield and positioning itself as the leading explorer in the region. This strategic move allows Rua Gold to develop a scalable mining operation in a historically productive area, with immediate drilling set to commence on promising targets.

For further insights into TSE:RUA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NZAUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.