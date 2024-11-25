Rua Gold Acquires Reefton Assets, Leads Exploration

Rua Gold (TSE:RUA) has released an update.

Rua Gold has completed the acquisition of Siren Gold’s Reefton assets, securing over 95% of the Reefton Goldfield and positioning itself as the leading explorer in the region. This strategic move allows Rua Gold to develop a scalable mining operation in a historically productive area, with immediate drilling set to commence on promising targets.

