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RTX's Pratt & Whitney Wins GTF Engine Order From Jackson Square Aviation

July 20, 2026 — 10:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - RTX's Pratt & Whitney (RTX, 5UR.BE) said on Monday that aircraft lessor Jackson Square Aviation has selected its GTF engine to power an undisclosed number of Airbus A320neo family aircraft.

The company stated that the order reflects the continued confidence in the GTF engine. Also, it expects to continue building long-standing relationship with Jackson Square Aviation to support the growing fleet of A320neo operators worldwide.

"GTF engines have been instrumental to our growth strategy for fleet and customer base expansion," said Kevin McDonald, CEO of Jackson Square Aviation.

On the NYSE, shares of RTX Corporation are currently gaining 1.52 percent, changing hands at $196.43.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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