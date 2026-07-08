RTX (RTX) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

RTX (RTX) ended the recent trading session at $194.91, demonstrating a -2.96% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

Shares of the an aerospace and defense company witnessed a gain of 10.63% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Aerospace sector with its gain of 4.11%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of RTX will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 23, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.66, showcasing a 6.41% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $22.89 billion, showing a 6.07% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.91 per share and a revenue of $93.91 billion, indicating changes of +9.86% and +5.98%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for RTX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, RTX is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, RTX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.2, which means RTX is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.85. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, positioning it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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