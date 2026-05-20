RTX Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/22/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/22/26, RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.73, payable on 6/11/26. As a percentage of RTX's recent stock price of $175.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RTX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.66% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RTX's low point in its 52 week range is $130.90 per share, with $214.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $175.61.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, RTX makes up 9.19% of the iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF (Symbol: IDEF) which is trading higher by about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding RTX).

In Wednesday trading, RTX Corp shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.