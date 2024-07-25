RTX Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Hikes '24 Sales Guidance

RTX Corporation’s RTX second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 by 9.3%. The bottom line also improved 9.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.29.



Including one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of 8 cents per share compared with 90 cents in the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year deterioration can be attributed to higher costs and expenses, along with higher other expenses, net.

Operational Performance

RTX’s second-quarter net sales totaled $19.72 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.31 billion by 2.2%. The top line also improved 7.7% from $18.31 billion recorded in the second quarter of 2023.

The top-line improvement was driven by higher sales growth from RTX’s Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace business segments.



Total costs and expenses increased 8.6% year over year to $18.30 billion. The company generated an operating profit of $0.53 billion compared with $1.49 billion in the prior-year quarter.



RTX posted an adjusted operating profit of $2.56 billion, up 14.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Segmental Performance

Collins Aerospace: Sales in this segment totaled $7 billion, up 10% year over year. This improvement can be attributed to higher commercial aftermarket and commercial OEM sales, backed by an increase in commercial air traffic, including higher flight hours, and increased volume across all OEM sales channels. Increased defense sales, driven by higher volumes, also benefited this unit’s sales.



The segment’s adjusted operating profit totaled $1.15 billion compared with $0.92 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Pratt & Whitney: This segment’s sales totaled $6.80 billion, up 19% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The improvement was due to sales growth in the commercial aftermarket and commercial OEM businesses, driven by higher GTF OE volumes and favorable mix, as well as higher aftermarket volumes. Increased military sales, driven by higher sustainment volume across multiple platforms, also contributed to this unit’s sales growth.



The adjusted operating profit amounted to $537 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s level of $436 million.



Raytheon: This segment recorded second-quarter adjusted sales of $6.58 billion, down 2% year over year, primarily due to the divestment of the Cybersecurity, Intelligence and Services business, which was finished in the first quarter of 2024.



The segment’s adjusted operating profit amounted to $709 million compared with $662 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2023.

Financial Update

RTX had cash and cash equivalents of $6.01 billion as of Jun 30, 2024 compared with $6.59 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



The long-term debt totaled $40.30 billion as of Jun 30, 2024, down from $42.36 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



Net cash flow from operating activities was $3.08 billion as of Jun 30, 2024 compared to the cash outflow from operating activities of $0.14 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023.



Free cash outflow totaled $2.07 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2024 compared with free cash outflow of $0.19 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Guidance

RTX updated its financial guidance for 2024.



The company now projects adjusted EPS in the band of $5.35-$5.45, up from the previous EPS range of $5.25-$5.40. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTX’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $5.40, which lies in line with the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



RTX also increased its sales expectations to the band of $78.75-$79.50 billion in 2024 compared to the previous range of $78-$79 billion.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $78.99 billion, which lies below the midpoint of the company’s guidance.



RTX now expects to generate free cash flow of $4.7 billion for 2024, which is lower than its previous expectation of $5.7 billion.

