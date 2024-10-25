News & Insights

RTX awarded $900M Missile Defense Agency contract modification

October 25, 2024 — 05:25 pm EDT

Raytheon was awarded an estimated $900M contract modification for a non-competitive two-year extension of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that will increase the contract ceiling from $1.7B to $2.6B. The current contract was the result of a sole-source acquisition. Under this contract extension, Raytheon will continue operations and sustainment support of the Sea-based, X-band Radar and the 13 Army-Navy Transportable Radar Surveillance and Control Model 2 radar systems utilizing a combination of cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and firm-fixed-price contract line items. Associated task order extensions reflecting the increase are also being awarded. The work will be performed in Woburn, Massachusetts, and at multiple radar sites inside and outside of the continental U.S. The contract modification will extend the current ordering period an additional two years from October 31 to October 31, 2026, resulting in an overall contract ordering period of nine years. FY25 and FY26 operations and maintenance, and research, development, test and evaluation funds will be obligated for this effort via task order modifications. The Missile Defense Agency is the contracting activity.

