RTX awarded $196.71M Air Force contract modification

RTX (RTX) was awarded a $196.71M undefinitized change order modification to a previously awarded contract for the Global Positioning System Next Generation Operational Control System. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $4.49B. Work will be performed in Aurora, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 28, 2025. FY25 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $21M are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Command is the contracting activity.
