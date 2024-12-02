RTX awarded $1.31B Navy contract modification

RTX (RTX) was awarded a not-to-exceed $1.31B cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, fixed-price-incentive-fee modification to a previously awarded contract. This modification exercises an option to provide recurring depot level maintenance and repair, sustainment support, program management, financial and administrative activities, propulsion integration, replenishment spare part buys, engineering support, material management, configuration management, product management support, software sustainment, security management, joint technical data updates, and support equipment management for all fielded F135 propulsion systems at the F-35 production sites and operational locations, to include training in support of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales customers, and non-U.S. Department of Defense participants. Work is expected to be completed in November 2025. The contract being modified was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.

