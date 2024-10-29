RTX awarded $118.45M Navy contract modification

RTX (RTX) was awarded a $118.45M firm-fixed-price modification to previously award contract for fiscal 2025 Navy procurements for Rolling Airframe Missile Block 2/2A/2B Guided Missile Round Pack, spare replacement components, and recertification. Work is expected to be completed by July 2028. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a) (4), International Agreement. Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity.

