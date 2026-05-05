RTAI Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RTAI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the RTAI ETF (Symbol: RTAI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.14, changing hands as high as $21.15 per share. RTAI shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RTAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RTAI's low point in its 52 week range is $19.92 per share, with $22.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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