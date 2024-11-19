News & Insights

RT Minerals Expands with Newfoundland Acquisition

November 19, 2024 — 05:54 pm EST

RT Minerals (TSE:RTM) has released an update.

RT Minerals Corp. has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of 1502493 B.C. Ltd., gaining full interest in the promising Rogue Property in Newfoundland. This acquisition is part of RTM’s strategy to expand its asset base in Canada’s resource sector. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, and RTM plans to advance exploration activities upon closing.

