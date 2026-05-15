RSPU Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (Symbol: RSPU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.88, changing hands as low as $77.27 per share. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RSPU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RSPU's low point in its 52 week range is $69.73 per share, with $84.5195 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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