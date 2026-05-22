RSPH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (Symbol: RSPH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.90, changing hands as high as $31.13 per share. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RSPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RSPH's low point in its 52 week range is $27.3281 per share, with $33.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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