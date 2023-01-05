RPM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of RPM International Inc (Symbol: RPM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $89.66, changing hands as low as $85.22 per share. RPM International Inc shares are currently trading down about 12.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RPM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RPM's low point in its 52 week range is $74.555 per share, with $106.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.74.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ZIG
BPFH Stock Predictions
SSD shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.