RPM International Boosts Dividend by 10.9% for 51st Consecutive Year

RPM International Inc. RPM announced a hike of 10.9% in its quarterly cash dividend payout to 51 cents per share (or $2.04 annually) from 46 cents (or $1.68 annually). The amount will be paid on Oct. 31, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Oct. 18. Based on the closing price of $127.30 per share on Thursday, the stock has a dividend yield of 1.44%.



This marks the 51st consecutive year that the company has raised its cash dividend. Remarkably, this achievement puts RPM in an elite group, representing less than 0.5% of all publicly traded companies in the United States. According to Dividend Radar, only 41 other U.S. companies, along with RPM, have consistently increased their annual cash dividends for a longer period. This highlights the company's strong financial foundation and its ongoing commitment to rewarding shareholders.



Since investors typically favor stocks that generate a steady income stream, high-dividend-yielding stocks are particularly attractive. Naturally, shareholders constantly search for companies with a history of reliable and increasing dividend payouts to invest in.



The successful implementation of MAP 2025 operational improvement initiatives, focus on repair and maintenance demand and capture of new growth opportunities helped RPM generate record profitability and cash flow.

Factors Supporting Dividend Hikes

The company has been gaining from businesses strategically positioned to capitalize on heightened investments in building maintenance, infrastructure development and the reshoring of capital projects.



Recently, RPM reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with strong earnings on the back of record adjusted EBIT for the 11th consecutive quarter and reduced interest expense. For the fiscal second quarter, RPM expects continued growth in high-performance building construction and renovation but softness in residential end markets.



RPM’s shares have gained 11.6% in the past month, outperforming the Zacks Paints and Related Products industry’s 6% growth. The company has benefited from a strategic business operation and the successful implementation of the MAP 2025 operational improvement initiatives.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 earnings per share (EPS) is currently pegged at $5.51, indicating 11.1% year-over-year growth. The estimate for fiscal 2026 indicates 12.3% year-over-year growth. Further, RPM has a long-term earnings growth rate of 12.1%, making us confident about its inherent strength. It currently has a Growth Score of A.

