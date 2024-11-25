RPM Automotive Group Expands in Tyres and Motorsport

RPM Automotive Group Ltd. (AU:RPM) has released an update.

RPM Automotive Group Ltd, listed on the ASX as RPM, operates through four complementary divisions, offering services from tyre repairs to motorsport safety gear distribution. The company is the exclusive Australian distributor for major brands like Alpinestars and Bell Motorsport Helmets, and it manages a strong supply chain for wheels and tyres. With a nationwide presence in both retail and wholesale markets, RPM is well-positioned in the automotive sector.

