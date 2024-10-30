Royal Vopak Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

Royal Vopak NV (GB:0O8V) has released an update.

Royal Vopak NV continues to deliver strong financial performance in Q3 2024, with a net profit of EUR 312 million and an EPS of EUR 2.56 year to date. The company’s strategic growth initiatives include expanding operations in India and China, coupled with significant investments in sustainable energy projects in Australia and Belgium. Vopak’s robust results reflect favorable storage demand and successful execution of its ‘improve, grow, and accelerate’ strategy.

