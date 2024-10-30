News & Insights

Stocks

Royal Vopak Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

October 30, 2024 — 02:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Royal Vopak NV (GB:0O8V) has released an update.

Royal Vopak NV continues to deliver strong financial performance in Q3 2024, with a net profit of EUR 312 million and an EPS of EUR 2.56 year to date. The company’s strategic growth initiatives include expanding operations in India and China, coupled with significant investments in sustainable energy projects in Australia and Belgium. Vopak’s robust results reflect favorable storage demand and successful execution of its ‘improve, grow, and accelerate’ strategy.

For further insights into GB:0O8V stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.