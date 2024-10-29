News & Insights

Royal Vopak NV’s AVTL Joint Venture Equity Issue Update

October 29, 2024 — 04:34 am EDT

Royal Vopak NV (GB:0O8V) has released an update.

Royal Vopak NV’s joint venture, AVTL in India, has announced a primary equity issue of INR 8.0 billion, equivalent to EUR 88 million, to repay borrowings and fund growth projects. This transaction will dilute Vopak’s shareholding in AVTL from 49% to 47.3%, with 360 ONE as the lead investor. AVTL continues to explore various funding options to support its expansion and maintain its position as a leading tank storage operator in India.

