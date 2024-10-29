Royal Vopak NV’s AVTL Joint Venture Equity Issue Update

Royal Vopak NV (GB:0O8V) has released an update.

Royal Vopak NV’s joint venture, AVTL in India, has announced a primary equity issue of INR 8.0 billion, equivalent to EUR 88 million, to repay borrowings and fund growth projects. This transaction will dilute Vopak’s shareholding in AVTL from 49% to 47.3%, with 360 ONE as the lead investor. AVTL continues to explore various funding options to support its expansion and maintain its position as a leading tank storage operator in India.

For further insights into GB:0O8V stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.