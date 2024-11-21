Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ( RCL ) is a leading player in the global cruise industry. With a market cap of $63.1 billion , Royal Caribbean is committed to providing exceptional vacation experiences, operating a diverse fleet of innovative ships that serve millions of guests worldwide.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock has significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year. The stock gained 122.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied nearly 30.1% . In 2024 alone, RCL stock is up 82.2%, while SPX is up 24.1% on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, RCL has outperformed the Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF’s ( CRUZ ) 34.8% returns over the past 52 weeks and 22.4% on a YTD basis.

Royal Caribbean Cruises delivered a solid Q3 earnings result on Oct. 29, and the stock surged 3.2% . While revenue rose 17.4% year-over-year to $4.89 billion, meeting estimates, adjusted EPS of $5.20 exceeded expectations by 3.3%. EBITDA of $2.15 billion outpaced forecasts by 4.6%, supported by robust demand and improved margins.

Additionally, the company raised its full-year 2024 adjusted EPS guidance to $11.57 to $11.62 range, driven by strong Q3 revenue and higher pricing expectations for Q4.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts anticipate Royal Caribbean’s EPS to rise by 71.9% year over year to $11.64 . The company’s earnings surprise history is robust. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 19 analysts covering RCL stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Holds.”

This configuration has been consistent over the past month.

On Nov. 13, Bank of America ( BAC ) analyst Andrew Didora raised Royal Caribbean's price target to $240 from $210 , citing solid industry fundamentals, increased cruise spending, and a valuation boost following election results.

While RCL is currently trading at a premium to the mean price target of $230.55, the Street-high price target of $270 suggests a 14.5% upside potential.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.