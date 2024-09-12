Royal Bank Of Canada Appoints Katherine Gibson As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) announced on Thursday that it has appointed Katherine Gibson as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.

Gibson has been serving as interim CFO since April 5, following the departure of the then CFO Nadine Ahn.

Prior to her role as interim CFO, she had served as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Finance & Controller at Royal Bank of Canada.

