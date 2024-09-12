News & Insights

Markets
RY

Royal Bank Of Canada Appoints Katherine Gibson As Chief Financial Officer

September 12, 2024 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) announced on Thursday that it has appointed Katherine Gibson as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.

Gibson has been serving as interim CFO since April 5, following the departure of the then CFO Nadine Ahn.

Prior to her role as interim CFO, she had served as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Finance & Controller at Royal Bank of Canada.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.