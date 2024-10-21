Rox Resources Unveils Promising Gold Drilling Results

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited has reported promising results from its latest drilling program at the Youanmi Gold Project in Western Australia, revealing high-grade gold intersections. The company’s strategic efforts focus on converting inferred resources to indicated status, with recent assays indicating potential for expanding the resource corridor. This progress is significant for stakeholders as it supports the upcoming Definitive Feasibility Study and could enhance the project’s valuation.

For further insights into AU:RXL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.