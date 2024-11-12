Rox Resources Plans Major Securities Issuance

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited has announced a proposed issuance of up to 192,857,144 ordinary fully paid securities. This includes 7,142,858 shares under a securities purchase plan and 185,714,286 shares through a placement. Investors can expect the issue dates to be on November 21 and December 12, 2024, respectively.

