Rox Resources Plans Major Securities Issuance

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.
Rox Resources Limited has announced a proposed issuance of up to 192,857,144 ordinary fully paid securities. This includes 7,142,858 shares under a securities purchase plan and 185,714,286 shares through a placement. Investors can expect the issue dates to be on November 21 and December 12, 2024, respectively.
For further insights into AU:RXL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Get Ready for the Next Leg Up,’ Says Piper Sandler About Nvidia Stock
- M&A News: Paramount’s (NASDAQ:PARA) Merger with Skydance May Get Delayed
- Ford (NYSE:F) Cuts Hours At German EV Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.