Rox Resources Exceeds Share Purchase Plan Target

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.
Rox Resources Limited’s recent Share Purchase Plan (SPP) was oversubscribed, with applications totaling approximately $2.33 million, far exceeding the initial target of $1 million. Due to overwhelming demand, the company scaled back applications to $1 million on a first-come, first-served basis. This SPP, combined with a two-tranche placement, is set to raise $27 million, pending shareholder approval.
