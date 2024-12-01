News & Insights

Rox Resources Exceeds Share Purchase Plan Target

December 01, 2024 — 09:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Rox Resources Limited’s recent Share Purchase Plan (SPP) was oversubscribed, with applications totaling approximately $2.33 million, far exceeding the initial target of $1 million. Due to overwhelming demand, the company scaled back applications to $1 million on a first-come, first-served basis. This SPP, combined with a two-tranche placement, is set to raise $27 million, pending shareholder approval.

