Rotork plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 14, 2024 — 12:17 pm EST

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has announced a significant step in its share buyback program by purchasing 125,698 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 317.24 pence per share. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value, having acquired over 12.7 million shares since March 2024. Following these transactions, Rotork will have approximately 848.6 million ordinary shares in circulation.

