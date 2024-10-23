Rotork plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Rotork plc (GB:ROR) has released an update.

Rotork plc has executed a share buyback, acquiring 106,400 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing repurchase program. The company plans to cancel these shares, a move that can potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding. This latest transaction is part of a broader strategy to optimize the company’s capital structure, having already bought back over 11.8 million shares this year.

