Rosslyn Data Technologies Sees Shift in Voting Rights

Rosslyn Data Technologies has experienced a significant change in its voting rights distribution, with Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. now holding 19.31% of the voting rights, down from a previous 23.25%. This shift results from conversions of loan notes and participation in a recent share placement. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s decision-making process.

