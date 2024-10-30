News & Insights

Stocks

Rosslyn Data Technologies Sees Shift in Voting Rights

October 30, 2024 — 10:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rosslyn Data Technologies (GB:RDT) has released an update.

Rosslyn Data Technologies has experienced a significant change in its voting rights distribution, with Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. now holding 19.31% of the voting rights, down from a previous 23.25%. This shift results from conversions of loan notes and participation in a recent share placement. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s decision-making process.

For further insights into GB:RDT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.