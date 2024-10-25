Rosslyn Data Technologies Expands with New Share Trading

Rosslyn Data Technologies (GB:RDT) has released an update.

Rosslyn Data Technologies has successfully passed all resolutions at its recent General Meeting, paving the way for the commencement of trading 68,707,425 New Ordinary Shares on AIM. This move is expected to bolster the company’s share capital and enable shareholders to better manage their investments. With its innovative data analytics platform, Rosslyn continues to help organizations optimize supply chain decisions.

For further insights into GB:RDT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.