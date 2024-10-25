News & Insights

Stocks

Rosslyn Data Technologies Expands with New Share Trading

October 25, 2024 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rosslyn Data Technologies (GB:RDT) has released an update.

Rosslyn Data Technologies has successfully passed all resolutions at its recent General Meeting, paving the way for the commencement of trading 68,707,425 New Ordinary Shares on AIM. This move is expected to bolster the company’s share capital and enable shareholders to better manage their investments. With its innovative data analytics platform, Rosslyn continues to help organizations optimize supply chain decisions.

For further insights into GB:RDT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.