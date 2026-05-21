Ross Stores Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $649.96 million, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $479.24 million, or $1.47 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.7% to $6.01 billion from $4.98 billion last year.

Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $649.96 Mln. vs. $479.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.02 vs. $1.47 last year. -Revenue: $6.01 Bln vs. $4.98 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.85 To $ 1.93 Next quarter revenue guidance: 6 % To 7 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.50 To $ 7.74 Full year revenue guidance: 6 % To 7 %

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