Rosenblatt Initiates Coverage of Quad (QUAD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2024, Rosenblatt initiated coverage of Quad (NYSE:QUAD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.69% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Quad is 8.67. The forecasts range from a low of 8.58 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents an increase of 83.69% from its latest reported closing price of 4.72.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Quad is 3,218MM, an increase of 13.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quad. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 5.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QUAD is 0.05%, an increase of 21.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.00% to 22,969K shares. The put/call ratio of QUAD is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,635K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QUAD by 8.42% over the last quarter.

Miller Value Partners holds 1,430K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,601K shares , representing a decrease of 11.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QUAD by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,118K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,057K shares , representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QUAD by 1.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,105K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QUAD by 10.57% over the last quarter.

Great Valley Advisor Group holds 834K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company.

Quad Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quad is a worldwide marketing solutions partner that leverages its 50-year heritage of platform excellence, innovation and strong culture and social purpose to create a better way for its clients, employees and communities. The Company's integrated marketing platform helps brands and marketers reduce complexity, increase efficiency and enhance marketing spend effectiveness. Quad provides its clients with unmatched scale for client on-site services and expanded subject expertise in marketing strategy, creative solutions, media deployment (which includes a strong foundation in print) and marketing management services. With a client-centric approach that drives the Company to continuously evolve its offering, combined with leading-edge technology and single-source simplicity, the Company has the resources and knowledge to help a wide variety of clients in multiple vertical industries, including retail, publishing, consumer packaged goods, financial services, insurance, healthcare and direct-to-consumer. Quad has multiple locations throughout North America, South America and Europe, and strategic partnerships in Asia and other parts of the world.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.