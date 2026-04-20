Roper Technologies Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Roper Technologies, Inc. ROP is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 23, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Roper’s first-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, with an average surprise of 1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s revenues is pegged at $2.05 billion, indicating growth of 8.9% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings is pinned at $4.97 per share, indicating 4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s number.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Roper this earnings season.

Factors to Note Ahead of ROP’s Q1 Results

ROP’s Application Software segment’s first-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from strength across its Aderant, Deltek, Vertafore and PowerPlan businesses. The growing adoption of SaaS solutions and continued GenAI innovation are likely to have been key catalysts to Aderant's business growth. The Deltek business is likely to have gained from the strong demand for SaaS solutions in the private sector.



The Vertafore business is anticipated to have performed well, driven by excellent enterprise delivery capabilities to the large customers in the market. The adoption of new SaaS solutions, along with strong customer retention, is expected to have driven the PowerPlan business’ results. For the first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Application Software segment’s revenues is pegged at $1.17 billion, indicating a 9.6% rise from the year-ago reported number.



Roper’s Network Software segment is expected to have benefited from strong momentum across alternate site healthcare, construction and freight match markets. Solid demand for Gen AI-powered solutions within the ConstructConnect business is likely to have driven the segment. Increased average revenue per user (ARPU), driven by a rise in product packaging and continued customer cross-sell activity, is likely to have supported the DAT business. Strength in SoftWriters, MHA and SHP alternate site healthcare businesses is also likely to have aided the segment. For the first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $428 million, indicating a 13.9% rise on a year-over-year basis.



The performance of the Technology Enabled Products segment is likely to have been driven by strength in the Neptune business due to solid demand for ultrasonic meters and cloud-based data & billing software solutions. Solid momentum in the Verathon and NDI businesses, supported by strength across single-use BFlex & GlideScope offerings and cardiac, neurology & orthopedic precision measurement solutions, is likely to have been another tailwind. For the first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $457 million, indicating a 4.1% rise from the year-ago reported number.



ROP has remained focused on expanding its product offerings and market presence through buyouts, which is expected to have boosted its top line. In July 2025, Roper acquired Subsplash, a provider of cloud-based solutions. The inclusion of Subsplash’s modern technology platform, strong recurring revenue base and software-led payments capability is expected to aid ROP’s first-quarter results.



However, rising operating costs, owing to higher costs related to the amortization of acquired assets, are expected to have affected the company’s bottom line.



Also, given Roper’s extensive geographic presence, its operations are exposed to foreign exchange headwinds. A stronger U.S. dollar is likely to have hurt its overseas business.

Roper Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Roper Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Roper Technologies, Inc. Quote

Earnings Whisper

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ROP this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Roper has an Earnings ESP of -0.29% as the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $4.97 per share, higher than the Most Accurate Estimate of $4.96. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: ROP presently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks to Consider

Stocks With the Favorable Combination



Here are three companies, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.



Vertiv VRT has an Earnings ESP of +1.84% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 22. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Vertiv’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being a negative 11.8%.



Telos TLS has an Earnings ESP of +14.29% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 8.



Telos’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 157.5%.



Serve Robotics Inc. SERV has an Earnings ESP of +17.35% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 14.



Serve Robotics’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last reported quarter by 6.1%.

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Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Serve Robotics Inc. (SERV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Telos Corporation (TLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.