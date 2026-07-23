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Roper Technologies Inc. Q2 Income Advances

July 23, 2026 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.168 billion, or $11.62 per share. This compares with $378.3 million, or $3.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Roper Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $542 million or $5.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to $2.108 billion from $1.943 billion last year.

Roper Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.168 Bln. vs. $378.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $11.62 vs. $3.49 last year. -Revenue: $2.108 Bln vs. $1.943 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 5.75 To $ 5.80 Full year EPS guidance: $ 22.15 To $ 22.30

For full year 2026 guidance : The Company increased its full year total revenue growth outlook to 8%+, compared to a previous outlook of ~8%, and increased its organic revenue growth outlook to ~6%, compared to a previous outlook of +5 - 6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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