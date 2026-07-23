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Roper Technologies Boosts FY26 Outlook; Stock Up 4.2% - Update

July 23, 2026 — 07:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) provided adjusted earnings guidance for the third quarter and raised its adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2026 on the strength of the first half, share repurchases to date, and durable customer demand for mission-critical solutions.

For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $5.75 to $5.80 per share.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $22.15 to $22.30 per share on revenue growth of more than 8 percent, with organic revenue growth of about 6 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $21.80 to $22.05 per share on revenue growth of about 8 percent, with organic revenue growth of 5 to 6 percent.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, ROP is trading on the Nasdaq at $351.00, up $14.29 or 4.24 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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