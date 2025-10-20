Roper Gears Up to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Roper Technologies, Inc. ROP is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 23, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Roper’s third-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 1.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s revenues is pegged at $2.02 billion, indicating growth of 14.3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings is pinned at $5.11 per share, indicating 10.6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s number.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Roper this earnings season.

Factors to Note Ahead of ROP’s Results

ROP’s Application Software segment’s third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from strength across its Aderant, Deltek, Vertafore and PowerPlan businesses. The growing adoption of SaaS solutions and continued GenAI innovation are likely to have been key catalysts to Aderant's business growth. The Deltek business is likely to have gained from the SaaS solutions in the GovCon and private sectors, and cloud offerings.



The Vertafore business is anticipated to have performed well, driven by excellent enterprise delivery capabilities to the largest customers in the market. Strong customer retention and adoption of new SaaS solutions are expected to have driven the PowerPlan business. We anticipate the segment’s revenues to increase 18.3% year over year to $1.16 billion.



The Technology Enabled Products segment is likely to have performed well driven by strength in the Neptune business due to continued demand for ultrasonic meters and rising demand for cloud-based data and billing software solutions. Solid momentum in the Verathon and NDI businesses, supported by strong demand for single-use BFlex & GlideScope offerings and cardiac, neurology & orthopedic surgical programs, is likely to have been tailwinds as well. We expect the segment’s revenues to increase 12.2% to $463.5 million from the year-ago figure.



Roper’s Network Software segment is expected to have benefited from strong momentum across construction and freight match markets. Solid demand for Gen AI-powered solutions within the ConstructConnect business is also anticipated to have benefited the segment. Increased average revenue per user (ARPU), driven by a rise in product packaging and continued customer cross-sell activity, is like to have supported the DAT business. The integration of Canadian freight match business, Loadlink, is likely to have boosted the segment. Our estimate for the Network Software segment’s revenues is pegged at $390 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 6.3%.



Synergistic gains from the acquisitions made by the company are expected to have boosted its top line. In April 2025, Roper acquired CentralReach. The inclusion of CentralReach’s modern GenAI-enabled platform and its strong customer retention capability boosted ROP’s performance. In December 2024, the company completed the acquisition of Trucker Tools LLC, which strengthened its real-time GPS tracking and load optimization features on the DAT One platform.



Despite the positives, escalating operating costs, owing to higher costs related to the amortization of acquired assets, are likely to have impacted ROP’s margin performance. We expect selling, general and administrative expenses to be $827.2 million for the third quarter, indicating an increase of 14.1% year over year.



Given Roper’s substantial international operations, foreign currency headwinds are likely to have marred its margins and profitability.

Earnings Whisper

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ROP this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Roper has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $5.11 per share. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: ROP presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

