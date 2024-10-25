News & Insights

Ronin Resources Announces Annual Meeting and Director Elections

October 25, 2024 — 03:13 am EDT

Ronin Resources Ltd (AU:RON) has released an update.

Ronin Resources Ltd has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for November 25, 2024, in Melbourne, where shareholders will discuss key matters including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the election of directors Nicholas Young and Joseph van den Elsen. Investors are encouraged to participate by submitting proxy forms in advance. These decisions could influence the company’s strategic direction and potential market performance.

