Rome Resources Gains Attention from Oak Securities

Pathfinder Minerals (GB:RMR) has released an update.

Rome Resources, a tin exploration company in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has caught the attention of Oak Securities, which has initiated research coverage on the company. This move could pique interest among investors keen on the potential growth in the tin market and the company’s future prospects.

