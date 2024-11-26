News & Insights

Rolls-Royce awarded $695.34M Navy contract

November 26, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

Rolls-Royce (RYCEY) was awarded a $695.34M firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides sustainment support, program management, integrated logistics support, sustaining engineering, maintenance, repair, reliability improvements, configuration management, and site support for the MV-22, CV-22, and CMV-22, AE1107C engine. Work is expected to be completed by November 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.

