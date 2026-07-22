Rollins, Inc. Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $143.910 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $141.489 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Rollins, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $151.927 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $1.078 billion from $999.527 million last year.

Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $143.910 Mln. vs. $141.489 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $1.078 Bln vs. $999.527 Mln last year.

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