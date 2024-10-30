Roku sees Q4 revenue $1.14B, consensus $1.11B

The company states: “We are pleased with the execution of our monetization initiatives. We expect these initiatives, including the early positive impacts from our deeper integration with The Trade Desk, along with tailwinds from Political ad spend to continue in Q4. We estimate Q4 Total net revenue of $1.140 billion growing 16% YoY, with Platform revenue growing 14% YoY and Devices revenue growing 25% YoY. We estimate Q4 Total gross profit of $465 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $30 million. We expect Sales and Marketing to be more seasonal this year than in the prior year. As a result, we expect OpEx to be up 9% YoY in Q4. However, Sales and Marketing and total OpEX will be slightly down for the full year 2024, reflecting our ongoing operational discipline. Our expectations for both Q4 and 2024 OpEx YoY growth rates exclude one-time restructuring charges from 2023.”

