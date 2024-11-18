Roku, Robinhood upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today’s research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.

Top 5 Upgrades:

Baird upgraded Roku ( ROKU) to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $90, up from $70. The shares are down 25% year-to-date and are overlooking the “meaningful changes in the business and the attractive long-term opportunity,” the firm tells investors in a research note.

Needham upgraded Robinhood ( HOOD) to Buy from Neutral with a $40 price target. Donald Trump's election win stands to "materially benefit the company," primarily via changes at the SEC, the firm contends.

HSBC upgraded Moderna ( MRNA) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $58, down from $82. The firm says that if Moderna's existing key pipeline products manage to launch successfully and RSV-vaccine recommendation pressure eases, there could be attractive upside potential for the stock.

Loop Capital upgraded Monolithic Power ( MPWR) to Buy from Hold with an unchanged price target of $660 following the 10% selloff since the firm initiated coverage of the stock on November 11 and the 40% decline from the stock's 52-week high.

Raymond James upgraded HP Enterprise ( HPE) to Strong Buy from Outperform with a price target of $29, up from $23. The firm refined its model to break out artificial intelligence platforms and traditional servers, and this leads it to increase fiscal 2025 sales estimates.

Top 5 Downgrades:

Needham downgraded Biogen ( BIIB) to Hold from Buy without a price target. The firm does not see a meaningful source of upside for the shares over the next 12 months.

Goldman Sachs downgraded Redfin ( RDFN) to Sell from Neutral with a price target of $6.50, up from $6. With the shares up 22% in the last 12 months and now trading at 88-times estimated 2025 enterprise value to EBITDA, a premium to key peers such as Compass ( COMP), Redfin's valuation is unattractive and there is downside to consensus EBITDA estimates, the firm tells investors in a research note.

Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West ( PNW) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $91, down from $93. The firm says that while fundamentally Arizona is still an improving jurisdiction, this is largely priced into Pinnacle West shares with a return on equity lag expected through 2026.

Piper Sandler downgraded EOG Resources ( EOG) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $149, up from $147. The firm cites valuation for the downgrade, noting the stock has re-rated on management's plans to use leverage to increase share buybacks.

Stifel downgraded Crane ( CR) to Hold from Buy with an unchanged price target of $176. The firm downgraded five industrial names, saying valuations are now reflecting their industry-leading performance.

Top 5 Initiations:

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of Ingram Micro ( INGM) with a Buy rating and $26 price target. As one of the top IT distributors globally, Ingram is poised to benefit from positive inflections in more cyclical pockets of IT spend, including PC’s and networking, the firm tells investors in a research note. Stifel, Redburn Atlantic, William Blair, Loop Capital, RBC Capital, BofA and Jefferies also started coverage of the stock with Buy-equivalent ratings, while Morgan Stanley, Evercore ISI and Exane BNP Paribas initiated the name with Neutral-equivalent ratings.

Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage of RXO Inc. ( RXO) with a Neutral rating and $29 price target following the closing of the Coyote acquisition. The firm says its near-term relative enthusiasm in the shares is tempered by RXO's valuation and a share price that is already up about 20% year-to-date.

Citi initiated coverage of Astera Labs ( ALAB) with a Buy rating and $120 price target. The firm says Astera stock provides AI investors a unique optionality as it is directly exposed to both Nvidia ( NVDA) and hyperscalers like AWS ( AMZN) that are looking to increasingly ramp their accelerators.

Citi initiated coverage of Akero Therapeutics ( AKRO) with a Buy rating and $65 price target. The firm says efruxifermin has demonstrated compelling efficacy for MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis that is likely to support meaningful uptake, particularly for more severe patients, despite launching into an established market.

Deutsche Bank resumed coverage of Primo Brands ( PRMB) with a Buy rating and $33 price target. The firm sees "multiple levers" for continued mid-single-digit growth in revenue and EBITDA over the medium term.

