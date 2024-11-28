Roku Plunges 11.4% Post Q3 Earnings: Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock?

Roku ROKU shares tumbled 11.4% following its third-quarter 2024 earnings release, despite posting better-than-expected results. The streaming platform reported a loss of 6 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 35 cents, while revenues grew 16.47% year over year to $1.062 billion, surpassing estimates. This marked Roku's first quarter exceeding $1 billion in total net revenues, with Platform revenues rising 15% year over year.

Share Price Movement



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Operational Highlights

The company continues to strengthen its market leadership, maintaining its position as the #1 selling TV operating system in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Roku's global engagement metrics showed impressive growth, with users streaming 32 billion hours in the third quarter, up 20% year over year. The platform added 2 million new streaming households, reaching 85.5 million total households, while maintaining a steady average revenue per user of $41.10.

Content and Advertising Evolution

The Roku Channel demonstrated robust performance, ranking as the #3 app on the platform for the third consecutive quarter, with streaming hours increasing 80% year over year. The platform expanded its content offerings through partnerships with Disney and Paramount, launching new FAST channels and original programming. Notable additions include the Roku Sports Channel and Good Morning Football: Overtime, reflecting the company's commitment to diverse content delivery.

Monetization Strategy and Growth Initiatives

Roku's monetization efforts show promise through multiple revenue streams. The platform revenues reached $908 million in the third quarter, with a healthy gross margin of 54%. The company has diversified its advertising base beyond media and entertainment, with strong growth in political, retail and consumer packaged goods verticals. The introduction of Roku Ads Manager, targeting small and medium-sized businesses, and deeper integration with The Trade Desk demonstrate the company's focus on expanding its advertiser base.

Challenges and Concerns

Despite positive operational metrics, investors' concerns center on several factors. The streaming industry is known for its volatility, and Roku's future growth will depend on its ability to navigate challenges, such as increased competition, potential market saturation and evolving consumer preferences.



The streaming market is becoming increasingly crowded, with major players like Netflix NFLX, Disney DIS-owned Disney+, and Amazon AMZN Prime Video continually expanding their offerings. This intensifying competition raises questions about Roku's ability to maintain its growth trajectory.



The company's flat ARPU growth and increasing operating expenses, expected to rise 9% year over year in the fourth quarter, suggest potential pressure on profitability. Additionally, the decision to stop reporting streaming households and ARPU metrics starting first-quarter 2025 has raised transparency concerns among investors.



Additionally, Roku's stock might be considered expensive relative to its cash flow generation and industry peers, which could be a concern for investors focused on finding undervalued stocks. Roku’s two-year price-to-cash flow ratio of 63.25X is ahead of the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry average of 24.22X.

Roku’s Price-to-Cash Flow Ratio Depicts Stretched Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Future Outlook

For fourth-quarter 2024, Roku projects total net revenues of $1.14 billion, representing 16% year-over-year growth, with platform revenues expected to grow 14%. The company anticipates reaching 100 million streaming households within the next 12-18 months and remains focused on growing platform revenues through enhanced ad demand, Home Screen monetization and Roku-billed subscriptions.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $4.05 billion, suggesting 16.32% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate is pegged at a loss of $1.10 per share, narrower than the loss of $5.01 reported in the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investment Perspective

For current investors holding positions appears prudent given Roku's market leadership, growing engagement metrics and improving financial discipline. The company has achieved five consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, indicating strengthening operational efficiency. The expansion into international markets, particularly Mexico and Canada, presents significant growth potential, albeit with near-term monetization challenges.



However, potential investors might benefit from waiting for a better entry point. The stock's sharp decline post-earnings, despite better-than-expected results, suggests market concerns about valuation and growth sustainability. The company's transition in reporting metrics and a seasonal increase in operating expenses may create short-term volatility.

Conclusion

While Roku demonstrates strong fundamental growth and market leadership in the streaming industry, the current market reaction presents an opportunity to be patient. The company's strategic initiatives in content, advertising and international expansion support a long-term bullish outlook, but near-term headwinds suggest waiting for a more attractive entry point. Existing shareholders should maintain positions, considering the company's solid market position and improving operational metrics, while potential investors might benefit from monitoring the stock for a more favorable valuation. Roku currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.