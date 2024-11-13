Rohto Pharmaceutical Reports Mixed H1 Financial Results

Rohto Pharmaceutical Co ( (RPHCF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Rohto Pharmaceutical Co presented to its investors.

Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a leading company in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, is renowned for its diverse product lineup ranging from skincare to over-the-counter medications, with a strong global presence. In the latest earnings report for the six months ending September 30, 2024, Rohto Pharmaceutical reported a year-on-year increase in net sales by 8.8% to 139,082 million yen. Despite this growth in revenue, the company faced a decline in its operating income by 15.1% to 17,791 million yen and a 22.1% drop in profit attributable to owners of the parent, amounting to 12,921 million yen, driven by increased costs and research expenses.

The company’s performance across various regions showed mixed results. In Japan, sales rose by 6.6% due to strong demand for new and existing products, although profit margins were impacted by rising costs. The Americas and Asia regions saw substantial sales growth of 14.6% and 10.8%, respectively, attributed to successful product launches and favorable exchange rates, while Europe also reported a significant increase in sales but faced a decline in profits due to shipment timing discrepancies and rising costs. Despite these challenges, Rohto has expanded its global footprint by including 43 new subsidiaries, notably Eu Yan Sang International Ltd. and Mono chem-pharm Produkte GmbH.

Looking forward, Rohto Pharmaceutical remains optimistic about its full-year forecast, maintaining its previous projections. The company continues to focus on innovation and expanding its market presence globally, aiming to achieve its comprehensive management vision by 2030.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.