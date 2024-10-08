News & Insights

Rogers Communications To Launch Warner Bros. Discovery Brands For Canadians In 2025

October 08, 2024 — 11:00 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI), Tuesday announced the launch of Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) English-language U.S. lifestyle and factual brands in Canada, starting January 1, 2025.

The announcement comes as Bell Media has ended its legal efforts to block Discovery channels in Canada.

The communications and entertainment company will launch TV channels for Discovery ID and Discovery. Additionally, the content from Cooking, OWN, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Discovery Science will be available on demand and via Citytv+ on Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Currently, Rogers's stock is trading at $38.33, down 0.51 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
