Rogers Communications Inks Deal To Sell Portfolio Of Data Centers

August 14, 2025 — 11:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI-A.TO, RCI-B.TO, RCI) Thursday reached a deal with InfraRed Capital Partners to sell its portfolio of nine Rogers Business data centers.

Rogers will continue to sell data center services on behalf of InfraRed and will provide network connectivity to the data centers.

InfraRed is part of Sun Life, a leading Canadian-based financial services company, and is an experienced digital infrastructure owner. Both organizations will work to ensure a seamless transition for Rogers Business customers.

The transaction is part of Rogers planned sale of real estate and non-core assets. Rogers intends to use the net proceeds from the transaction to repay debt. The transaction is expected to close by year end 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.

The transaction does not include Rogers corporate data centers used for the company's network and IT purposes.

