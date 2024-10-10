Rogers Communication to Launch Warner Bros. Discovery Content

Rogers Communication RCI recently announced that it will launch Warner Bros. Discovery’s WBD portfolio of factual and U.S. lifestyle content in Canada.



Bell Media previously owned the right to broadcast WBD’s content. However, WBD inked an agreement with RCI to distribute Discovery channels.



This agreement concluded after Bell dropped its legal effort to prevent Canadians from viewing Discovery Channels on Rogers networks.



RCI will launch Discovery ID and Discovery. Cooking, OWN, Discovery Science, Animal Planet and MotorTrend content will be made available on demand and through Citytv+ on Amazon Prime Video.



Rogers’ agreement with WBD will strengthen the former’s competitive position in Canada, as it will provide viewers with a diverse content portfolio.

Rogers Rides on Strong Portfolio and Partner Base

Rogers Communication is riding on its strong portfolio and expanding its clientele.



Rogers reached 96% of the Canadian population through its television, radio, print and digital networks. Rogers’ cable is expected to reach 60% of Canadian households, whereas its home product and coverage is expected to reach 100%, driven by strategic alliances.



RCI recently announced its plans to buy out 37.5% of Bell’s ownership stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (“MLSE”), which is expected to conclude by mid-2025. RCI will become the largest owner of MLSE and has taken this strategic decision to increase its prospects and maintain its current leverage.



Rogers owns Toronto Blue Jays, Rogers Centre and Sportsnet, the number one sports network in Canada, and has expanded its content offering by collaborating with NBCUniversal, Amazon AMZN and Disney DIS.



RCI and Amazon signed a two-year deal to stream Monday night NHL hockey on Prime Video.



RCI also inked a partnership with Disney Entertainment to launch the ad-supported Disney+ version for Rogers customers without an additional cost.



RCI also secured exclusive broadcasting rights for lifestyle and entertainment brands, namely HGTV, Food Network, Cooking Channel, Magnolia Network and OWN from Corus Entertainment.

Rogers Offers Strong Guidance

RCI’s strong portfolio and expanding partner base are expected to drive top-line growth. RCI expects its 2024 total service revenues to increase 8-10% from its 2023 figure of C$16.85 billion, driven by its strong portfolio.



For 2024, Rogers expects capital expenditure to be between C$3.80 billion and C$4 billion, and free cash flow is expected in the range of C$2.9-C$3.1 billion.







Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.